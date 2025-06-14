Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard gets the start tonight in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final as the series shifts back to Edmonton.

Stuart Skinner got the start in Game 4 but allowed three goals in the first period as the Oilers got outshot 17-7 by the Florida Panthers. Head coach Kris Knoblauch replaced Skinner with Calvin Pickard at the start of the second period and he allowed just one goal on 23 shots as the Oilers rallied back to win 5-4 in overtime, with Leon Draisaitl getting the game winner.

Pickard is currently undefeated in this year's playoffs with a 7-0 record, an .896 save percentage and a 2.69 goals-against average. Skinner is 7-6 with a .891 save percentage and a 2.99 GAA.

The two goaltenders have shared the net in the Oilers’ run. Skinner started the first two games in the first round against the Los Angeles Kings but his struggles led to Pickard taking over, who ripped off six straight wins as he led the Oilers past the Kings and the first two games against Vegas before an injury paved the way for Skinner to go back in, who backstopped them past Vegas and the Dallas series.

Skinner started the first four games against the Panthers but was pulled the last two outings and has allowed a total of 16 goals in the Final.

The best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final is tied 2-2.



Arvidsson draws in, Stecher skating with Nurse

In other lineup news, winger Viktor Arvidsson appears to be in the lineup for Saturday ahead of Kasperi Kapanen, per TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Arvidsson has skated in 14 playoff games this year, scoring two goals with five assists. He played the first three games of the Stanley Cup Final, notching a goal and an assist, before sitting out in Game 4.

Defenceman Troy Stecher, who played just 4:18 in Game 4 before being benched as a coach's decision, was taking reps alongside Darnell Nurse this morning.

Stecher has appeared in seven playoff games for Edmonton this year, averaging 14:17 of ice time. He replaced John Klingberg in Game 4, who was a healthy scratch on Thursday after he went minus-3 in the Oilers' 6-1 loss in Game 3.

Rishaug notes the remainder of the Oilers' lines and defence pairings remain the same.