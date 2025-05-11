Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said on Sunday that goaltender Calvin Pickard is unavailable for Game 4 against the Vegas Golden Knights tomorrow night.

Pickard, 33, is currently day-to-day with an undisclosed injury and did not play in Game 3 on Saturday. He appeared to get injured late in Game 2 against Vegas after Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl fell on the back of his leg following a battle in front of the net.

Prior to Game 3, Pickard had started and won six straight postseason games for Edmonton after Stuart Skinner struggled in the first two games of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings.

Pickard has recorded a 2.84 goals-against average and an .888 save percentage in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Oilers have a 2-1 series lead but dropped Game 3 of the series at home after Vegas' Reilly Smith scored a buzzer beater to secure the 4-3 victory for the Golden Knights. Skinner returned to the net for Edmonton, making 20 saves.