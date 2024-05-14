Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored with less than a minute to go in the second period to give the Oilers a 2-0 lead over the Vancouver Canucks headed to the third period of Game 3.

The Oilers trail 2-1 and are looking to seven it up before the series shifts back to Vancouver.

Nugent-Hopkins added the insurance when he and Connor McDavid broke in on a 2-on-1 and fired a shot under the blocker of Arturs Silovs with 39 second remaining to extend to the lead to two goals.

The Oilers had a chance to extend the lead to 2-0 earlier in the frame when Leon Draisaitl and defenceman Cody Ceci broke in on a 2-on-1 but were unable to convert.

The Canucks came out quicker in the second period, doubling their shot total for the game before the midway point of the period, as they attempted to beat Calvin Pickard for the first time. Vancouver fired 10 shot on net in the period but were unable to solve Pickard, who has made 14 saves through two periods.

Draisaitl opened the scoring for the Oilers on the power play mid way through the first period.

Silovs has stopped 20-of-22 shots thus far.