The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Cam Dineen to a two-year, two-way contract extension, it was announced Friday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $775,000.

The 26-year-old played 58 games last season for the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, tallying five goals and 20 assists for 25 points.

His only NHL action came during the 2021-22 season, when he played 37 games for the Arizona Coyotes, registering seven assists. He was acquired by Edmonton in March of last year along with veteran forward Nick Bjugstad from the Coyotes in exchange for defenceman Michael Kesselring and round 3 pick in the 2023 draft.

Dineen was selected in the third round (No. 68 overall) by Arizona in 2016.