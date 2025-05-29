Connor McDavid scored a brilliant goal and finished with two points to help push the Edmonton Oilers to a 6-3 victory over the Dallas Stars, clinching a series victory and a spot in the Stanley Cup final.

Edmonton beat the Stars in five games, winning four in a row after dropping the series opener.

Corey Perry, Mattias Janmark and Jeff Skinner scored in the first period for the Oilers, and Evander Kane scored in the third. Kasperi Kapanen added an empty-net goal with 10 seconds remaining.

Jason Robertson scored a pair for the Stars in the losing effort, with Roope Hintz scoring the other goal.

Stuart Skinner held on despite a few shaky goals allowed, and stopped 14 of 17 shots in the victory. Dallas changed goaltenders after just two shots on net, as Jake Oettinger allowed goals on the first two shots the Oilers put on net.

Casey DeSmith allowed three goals in relief on 20 shots faced.

It didn't take long in the third period for Dallas to cut the deficit to one again, as Robertson beat Skinner through the five hole for his second goal of the game.

That tally made it a 4-3 lead for the Oilers with 19:22 remaining in the game.

As was the case in the second period, though, Edmonton had a quick answer - Kane received a pass from Leon Draisaitl and beat DeSmith for his fifth goal of the playoffs at 3:21.

Edmonton's defensive structure suffocated the Stars through the third period after Kane restored the two-goal lead, as Dallas was only able to fire three shots on net in the final 17 minutes of the game - even with an empty net giving them a man advantage late.

McDavid collected a loose puck in the neutral zone and burst down the ice, then dangled for a beautiful goal to beat DeSmith and give Edmonton a 4-2 lead in the second period. The goal helped snuff some Stars momentum late in the second frame.

Hintz capped off a tic-tac-toe passing sequence with a goal over the glove of Skinner just before the midway point of the second period on Dallas' second power-play try of the frame.

Hintz' goal, his sixth of the playoffs, cut Edmonton's lead to 3-2 at the 12:27 point.

Robertson capped off the scoring in the first period when he collected a pass off of a turnover in a dangerous spot to beat Skinner and cut the Oilers' lead to two goals.

Janmark scored his third goal of the playoffs for Edmonton in the midst of a defensive breakdown at the 7:09 mark of the opening frame.

Dallas called a timeout after the goal, and after a discussion on the bench, when the players went to skate onto the ice - head coach Pete DeBoer called Oettinger back to the bench.

DeSmith allowed a goal in relief on the second shot he faced, when Skinner this time found space in the Dallas crease - making it a 3-0 lead for the Oilers just 8:07 into the first period.

Perry opened the scoring for Edmonton on the power play off of a strong set up from McDavid - his 20th assist of the playoffs.

It marked the seventh consecutive game, dating back to the second round, that the Stars allowed the opening goal in a game.

Edmonton advances for a rematch in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, which starts on Wednesday. Florida beat the Oilers in seven games a year ago to clinch the only Stanley Cup title in franchise history.