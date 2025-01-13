SCOREBOARD

Oilers knocking on door for top spot in Power Ranking

It was another exciting week around the National Hockey League as three Canadian teams moved up on our list, two dropped, and two stayed put.

The Edmonton Oilers are knocking on the door for top spot, moving up from third to second following a 2-1-0 week.

Despite ranking seventh in points percentage due to their slow start to the season, the Oilers have been one of the top teams in the league since the beginning of November.

Only the Vegas Golden Knights have a better points percentage than the Oilers since Nov. 1, however, Edmonton ranks first in the NHL in expected goal differential while Vegas ranks sixth. We still believe the Oilers can catch the Golden Knights in the second half of the season to win the Pacific Division.

Up two spots, from eighth to sixth, are the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg is coming off an impressive 3-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche. The shutout was Connor Hellebuyck’s league-leading sixth of the season.

Hellebuyck leads the NHL in games played, wins, goals-against average, save percentage and goals saved above expected. If the season ended today, there is no reason for him not to be the unanimous choice to win the Vezina Trophy.

The Jets have been solid defensively in front of him this season - 13th in expected goals against - though not elite as they have been the past couple of seasons. Regardless, the Central Division-leading Jets are proving to be an elite team capable of winning against any opponent.

Following a pair of losses to the Hurricanes and Canucks, the Maple Leafs are down one spot from 12th to 13th. The Leafs rank eighth in points percentage, 10th in goal differential per game, and 17th in expected goal differential.

From a process standpoint, Toronto sits 16th offensively and 18th defensively (expected goals). That said, it stands to reason the Leafs can be expected to score at a higher rate than their goal probability and, when healthy, Toronto boasts one of the top goalie tandems in the league.

We forecast the Maple Leafs sliding slightly in terms of points percentage, which is why our model has them 13th.

The Vancouver Canucks slid from 16th to 23rd on our list following a 1-1-2 week. The Canucks are averaging just 1.6 goals per game over their past five.

Vancouver sits 31st in slot shots, last in rush chances and 25th in expected goals per game this season. The Canucks face some tough competition this week with games in Winnipeg then at home against the Kings and Oilers.

The Ottawa Senators remain consistently inconsistent as they hang on to the 17th spot on our list for a second straight week. Ottawa lost four straight games to start 2025, but rebounded to win its last two.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark remains out with a back injury but the good news is Ottawa is hanging around the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Senators have a better points percentage than both teams currently in a wild-card spot (Boston and Columbus).

Up one spot from 20th to 19th, are the Calgary Flames. Calgary won both of its games last week as it kicks off a four-game road trip tonight in Chicago.

While the Flames sit just one point back of the Canucks, with a game in hand, for the final wild-card spot in the West, they will need to find a way to generate more offence to win consistently. Calgary sits 27th in goals per game and 28th in expected goals.

Lastly, though perhaps not for long, the Montreal Canadiens remain 22nd on our list. The Habs have the second-best record in the NHL (9-3-1) over the past month. In that stretch, the Canadiens' underlying numbers are legitimately strong, especially defensively.

Montreal is allowing 14 per cent fewer inner slot shots relative to its season average, 10 per cent fewer high-danger chances and 9 per cent fewer expected goals. Only Columbus blueliner Zach Werenski has more points in the last month among defencemen than Lane Hutson, and Patrik Laine continues to wire pucks into the net on the power play from the left circle.

Montreal is in the mix for a wild-card spot - something that seemed unlikely, if not impossible not too long ago.

 

Power Ranking - January 13

 
RK Team Last Week Record Avg. Goal Diff  xGoal Diff PT%
1 Dallas Stars 2 27-14-1 .71 .75 .655
2 Edmonton Oilers 3 26-13-3 .52 1.02 .655
3 Vegas Golden Knights 1 29-11-3 .79 .47 .709
4 Washington Capitals 6 28-10-5 1.05 .07 .709
5 Los Angeles Kings 4 24-11-5 .57 .47 .662
6 Winnipeg Jets 8 29-12-3 1.09 .10 .693
7 Carolina Hurricanes 10 26-15-3 .59 .65 .625
8 Tampa Bay Lightning 11 23-15-3 .95 .62 .598
9 New Jersey Devils 9 26-15-4 .62 .65 .622
10 Minnesota Wild 7 27-13-4 .23 .20 .659
11 Colorado Avalanche 5 26-17-1 .20 .44 .602
12 Florida Panthers 14 25-15-3 .19 .36 .616
13 Toronto Maple Leafs 12 27-15-2 .25 -.04 .636
14 Detroit Red Wings 19 20-18-4 -.31 -.09 .524
15 St. Louis Blues 13 20-20-4 -.20 .17 .500
16 Columbus Blue Jackets 15 20-17-6 -.12 -.23 .535
17 Ottawa Senators 17 21-18-3 .07 .15 .536
18 New York Rangers 23 20-20-2 -.21 -.12 .500
19 Calgary Flames 20 20-14-7 -.37 -.15 .573
20 Philadelphia Flyers 25 18-20-5 -.47 -.01 .477
21 New York Islanders 29 17-18-7 -.38 -.25 .488
22 Montreal Canadiens 22 20-18-4 -.33 -.47 .524
23 Vancouver Canucks 16 19-13-10 -.14 -.26 .571
24 Utah Hockey Club 24 18-17-7 -.14 -.22 .512
25 Boston Bruins 18 21-19-5 -.58 .10 .522
26 Seattle Kraken 21 18-23-3 -.34 -.38 .443
27 Buffalo Sabres 26 16-22-5 -.35 -.39 .430
28 Anaheim Ducks 28 18-20-5 -.65 -1.09 .477
29 Pittsburgh Penguins 27 18-19-8 -.69 -.34 .489
30 Nashville Predators 30 13-22-7 -.74 -.38 .393
31 Chicago Blackhawks 32 14-27-2 -.86 -.75 .349
32 San Jose Sharks 31 13-26-6 -.89 -.97 .356
 

 

