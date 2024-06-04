Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters Tuesday he expects forward Evander Kane to play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers Saturday night.

Kane was limited with injury in Game 6 Sunday, playing just 4:39 against the Dallas Stars as the Oilers won 2-1 to advance to win the Western Conference and advance to the Cup Final.

The Athletic's Daniel Nugent-Bowman notes Kane has been battling a sports hernia.

He had one hit and zero points in his brief time on ice Sunday.

The 32-year-old has four goals and four assists in 18 playoff games so far this spring. He had 24 goals and 20 assists for 44 points in 77 regular season games in 2023-24.

Kane is playing in his third season with the Oilers and is a veteran of 15 NHL seasons.