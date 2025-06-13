Ahead of a pivotal Game 5 as the Stanley Cup Final shifts back to Edmonton on Saturday night, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch has yet to commit to any lineup changes, including who will start in net.

The Oilers stormed back from a 3-0 first period deficit in Game 4 on Thursday night to win 5-4 in overtime with Leon Draisaitl scoring the game-winner. Edmonton was outshot 17-7 in the opening frame and allowed three goals, leading Knoblauch to yank Stuart Skinner and replace him with Calvin Pickard at the start of the second.

Pickard allowed just one goal on 23 shots he faced as the Oilers tied the game in the second period with goals from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse and Vasily Podkolzin and a late goal from Jake Walman in the third nearly held up until Sam Reinhart tied the game 4-4 with 20 seconds left on the clock.

Despite the win, Knoblauch has yet to commit to a starter and any other lineup changes.

“Both goalies have been really good and key for us to getting here,” said Knoblauch on Friday. “Stu, since Picks’ injury, came in, played some really good games. The Vegas series, Dallas series. Any time we haven’t been strong in front of him, it’s unfortunate like last night in the first period, we weren’t our best, and it puts the goalie in a vulnerable position and as a coach, we make that switch.

“Picks comes in and makes some huge saves so it’s nice that we’ve got a nice tandem that they’re going back and forth. Each one of them has been really solid for us.

“We need to play better in front of whoever is in net.”

Skinner and Pickard have shared the net in the Oilers’ march to this year’s Stanley Cup Final. Skinner started the first two games in the first round against the Los Angeles Kings but his struggles led Pickard to taking over, who went on to win six straight starts as he led the Oilers past the Kings and the first two games against Vegas before an injury knocked him out.

Skinner backstopped Edmonton past Vegas and through the series against Dallas. He also has started all four games against the Panthers but has been pulled last two outings and allowed a total of 16 goals against the Panthers.

Pickard who remains undefeated with a 7-0 record in the playoffs, has .896 save percentage and a 2.69 GAA. Skinner is 7-6 in the playoffs with a .891 save percentage and a 2.99 GAA.



Stecher benched in Game 4 win

Knoblauch also added that defenceman Troy Stecher, who played just 4:18 in last night’s contest, was benched as a coach’s decision and not injury related.

The 31-year-old drew in for Game 4, replacing veteran John Klingberg. While Thursday's game was his series debut, Stecher has appeared in seven playoff games for Edmonton this year, averaging 14:17 of ice time.

In the regular season, he skated in 66 games, scoring three goals with four assists.

Klingberg, 32, was taken out of the lineup after being minus-3 in a blowout 6-1 loss in Game 3. He has one goal and four points in 18 games this postseason while averaging 19:13 of ice time.

The best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final is tied 2-2 as the series shifts back to Edmonton for Game 5 on Sunday.