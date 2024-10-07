As NHL opening night rosters have to be submitted by 5 p.m. ET on Monday, there is a good chance that defenceman Travis Dermott will remain with the Edmonton Oilers.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston said on Monday that there is a good chance that Dermott, who is on a PTO in training camp with Edmonton, will stick around.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said Sunday that Dermott has made an impression on management and the coaching staff throughout camp.

“Before Wednesday, we’ll see what happens with Travis,” Knoblauch told reporters, pointing to the team's opening game roster. “But I think he’s made a very positive impression with management and the coaching staff on just the way he plays.

“He’s tenacious, he’s quick, he moves the puck really well, he does everything fairly well so we need that and also the flexibility of him being able to play left defence and right defence.”

The 27-year-old had a goal and two points in five preseason games.

The Newmarket, Ont., native played last season with the Arizona Coyotes, recording two goals and seven points in 50 games. He is coming off a one-year $800,000 deal he signed with the Coyotes in July of 2023.

The 6-foot left-shot defenceman was drafted 34th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2015 and has 16 goals and 62 points in 329 career games split between the Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and Coyotes.

The Oilers open their regular season on Wednesday against the Winnipeg Jets.