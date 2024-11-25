Edmonton Oilers forwards Kris Knoblauch and Viktor Arvidsson are five-to-eight days away from a potential return, per head coach Kris Knoblauch.

Both have been ruled out of this weekends games: Friday in Utah and Saturday in Colorado against the Avalanche.

Hyman was injured in Tuesday's win over the Ottawa Senators. The Toronto Native has three goals and eight points in 20 games this season.

Arvidsson, 31, has not played since Nov. 12 against the New York Islanders due to an undisclosed injury. He has registered two goals and five points in 16 games this season, his first with the Oilers.

Edmonton has won two of it's past three games, outscoring it's opponents 14-9 in that span. The Oilers carry a 11-9-2 record into Friday's game against Utah where they look to move up from fourth in the Pacific Division.