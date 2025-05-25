The Edmonton Oilers have a 2-0 lead over the Dallas Stars after the first period in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday afternoon.

Evan Bouchard opened the scoring with just under six minutes remaining in the opening frame as his shot through traffic found its way past Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger for the 1-0 lead. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Brett Kulak picked up the assist on the goal, Bouchard’s sixth of the playoffs.

Connor McDavid doubled the Oilers' lead 36 seconds after Bouchard scored as he completed a passing play with Nugent-Hopkins and snapped the puck past Oettinger for his fourth of the postseason.

With 2.6 seconds left in the first period, Oilers forward Kasperi Kapanen was given a two-minute minor penalty for high-sticking. The Stars will start the second period on the power play.

Prior to the game, Stars forward Roope Hintz took the ice for warmups but didn't take part in line rushes before he was ruled out for Game 3 with a lower-body injury.

Hintz took a slash to his left leg from Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse early in the third period of Game 2. He had to be helped to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Hintz has five goals and six assists for 11 points in 15 playoff games this year.

The Stars took Game 1 of the series after they scored five goals in the third period to rally back from a two-goal deficit to win 6-3.

Edmonton answered back in Game 2 as Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist and goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped all 25 shots he faced for the 3-0 shutout victory.

The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1.