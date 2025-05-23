Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the game's opening tally, and the Edmonton Oilers carry a 1-0 lead over the Dallas Stars after a period of their Game 2 battle.

Nugent-Hopkins scored his goal on a tip-in on the power play, and the Oilers - after struggling on the penalty kill in Game 1 - kept the Stars off the board in their only try on the power play.

Dallas' Jake Oettinger stopped nine of 10 shots in the first frame, while Stuart Skinner turned away all 11 shots he faced for the Oilers.

Thomas Harley was whistled for a holding penalty with 30 seconds remaining in the period for Dallas, and Edmonton will have a minute and a half on the man-advantage to begin the second period.

Skinner played a stronger first period after struggling at the end of Game 1, and was especially sharp midway through the frame. He caught a piece of a long shot from Mikael Granlund, pushing it off the post, and moments later turned away a dangerous opportunity from Tyler Seguin at the net.

Skinner stopped the first 10 shots he faced after allowing five goals on 27 shots in the loss on Wednesday.

After allowing the opening goal for the second game in a row, Dallas bounced back quickly - applying extended pressure in the Oilers' zone before Corey Perry took a penalty after a whistle for roughing.

The most dangerous opportunity of the power play actually came for the Oilers, when Connor McDavid intercepted a pass and showcased his speed, going end to end before firing a wrist shot just over the Dallas net.

Granlund picked up the first penalty of the game for Dallas at the 5:34 mark, taking a boarding penalty after driving Troy Stecher from behind.

It took the Oilers just 17 seconds to cash in, as a long shot from Bouchard was tipped in by Nugent-Hopkins for the opening tally of the game.

Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist in the series opener.

Dallas opened the game with a pair of dangerous chances in the first five minutes. Seguin had a small breakaway chance turned away after a backhand shot attempt, and Roope Hintz whacked at a loose rebound just a minute later in front of the Oilers' net, but couldn't beat Skinner on the try.

The Stars own a 1-0 series lead after rallying for a 6-3 victory in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Edmonton eliminated the Stars in six games to reach the Stanley Cup Final a year ago.