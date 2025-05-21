The Edmonton Oilers struck twice in the middle frame and lead the Dallas Stars 3-1 after 40 minutes in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Wednesday.

Evan Bouchard fired a wrist shot over the glove of Jake Oettinger to give the Oilers a two-goal advantage at 7:48 of the second period.

The Oilers regained the lead at 2-1 just under two minutes earlier on a power-play goal by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Stars forward Tyler Seguin pulled the score even at 1-1 at the 15:22 mark of the first.

Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring in the series just over 10 minutes into the opening frame.

Stuart Skinner got the start in goal for Edmonton.

The Oilers and Stars are meeting in the conference final for the second consecutive year.

Dallas defeated the Winnipeg Jets in six games in the second round and took Game 7 against the Colorado Avalanche in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings in six games in the first round before dispatching the Vegas Golden Knights in five games to set up the rematch with Dallas.

Game 2 is scheduled for Friday in Dallas.