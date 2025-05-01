The Edmonton Oilers hold a 3-2 lead over the Los Angeles Kings after 20 minutes in Game 6 of their first-round series on Thursday night.

Edmonton has a 3-2 series advantage over Los Angeles and a victory would allow them to eliminate the Kings for a fourth-straight season.

The game started off with an offensive onslaught with both teams trading two goals each within the first 5:55 of play.

Quinton Byfield got things started after he walked in unbothered on Oilers netminder Calvin Pickard and scored to give the Kings a 1-0 lead.

Edmonton answered right back when Adam Henrique's snapshot beat Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper to tie the game.

Young defenceman Brandt Clarke then made his presence felt when he returned the Kings' lead only 31 seconds later.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins concluded the early first-period scoring with his shot beating Kuemper on the power play to bring back the deadlock.

Edmonton took their first lead of the game with over seven minutes remaining in the frame when he tipped a Darnell Nurse point-shot past Kuemper to make the score 3-2.

Trevor Moore had an opportunity to tie the game once again on a breakaway two minutes later but couldn't beat Pickard.

The Oilers outshot the Kings 14-11 in the period and went 1-for-1 on the man advantage. The Kings failed to score in their only power play.

If the Oilers come out with the victory, they will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round after they defeated the Minnesota Wild in six games on Thursday.