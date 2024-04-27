The Edmonton Oilers lead the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 after two periods in Game 3 of their first-round series on Friday night.

Zach Hyman, Leon Draisaitl, and Connor McDavid all scored in the first period to give the Oilers a cushion heading into the second frame.

Hyman has five goals in the series and has scored in every game.

Drew Doughty put the Kings on the board just over five minutes into the period when Quinton Byfield found the star defenceman alone in the slot, burying the puck in an open net.

The goal was Doughty's second goal of the playoffs and his 17th playoff tally in his 16-season career.

Edmonton restored their three-goal lead minutes later when Evander Kane tipped in a Cody Ceci point shot past Kings netminder Cam Talbot.

Los Angeles had an opportunity to cut the Oilers' lead in half late in the period when forward Adrian Kempe walked in alone on Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner but was turned aside.

The Oilers are outshooting the Kings 25-18 through two periods.

Skinner stopped nine of 10 shots in the period while Talbot made seven stops.

Los Angeles is 0-3 on the power play through two periods while the Oilers are 1-2.

The best of seven series was tied 1-1 heading into Friday's Game 3.