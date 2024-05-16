Evander Kane opened the scoring for the Edmonton Oilers, and Carson Soucy answered to get the Vancouver Canucks on the board, but Mattias Janmark's late goal pushed the Oilers to a 2-1 lead after one period.

The Oilers got on the board before the Canucks had even registered a shot on goal, as an extended play in the offensive zone ended with Leon Draisaitl finding Kane coming open in the slot, he zipped a shot by Arturs Silovs.

Fresh off an unsuccessful power play, Soucy caught a bouncing puck on his stick and fired a shot by Calvin Pickard from distance to even the scoring at 17:27.

Shortly after, the Oilers led a high-paced attack that finished with Janmark poking home a pass from Connor Brown into the net.

Pickard, who made his second career Stanley Cup Playoffs start in this game for the Oilers, held his own against the early pressure. He turned away three shots in the opening 10 minutes, including one on a dangerous puck left bouncing in front of the net.

Edmonton's power play, which entered the game scoring at an astounding 46.7 per cent clip in the playoffs, was stymied three times in the opening frame.

The Oilers got a chance on the power play almost immediately, after Pius Suter took a goalie interference penalty just 45 seconds into the game, but the Oilers could not capitalize on the man advantage.

Vancouver would commit two more penalties in the frame - defenceman Quinn Hughes took a delay of game penalty at 9:02, and Ian Cole was called for holding at 13:40. The second penalty was largely a 4-on-4, as Zach Hyman was whistled for holding the stick just 27 seconds later.

Every game of the series has been decided by one goal to this point as the Oilers and Canucks have split the first four matchups.