The Edmonton Oilers struck three times in the second period and lead the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 after 40 minutes in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal on Thursday.

Darnell Nurse scored at the 17:17 mark of the middle frame to stake the Oilers to a two-goal lead, but William Karlsson responded for the Golden Knights 53 seconds later.

The Oilers took their first lead of the game on a goal by Vasily Podkolzin with just under four minutes remaining in the second period.

Jake Walman fired a slap shot past Vegas netminder Adin Hill to pull the Oilers even 1-1 at the 11:31 mark of the middle frame.

Vegas converted on a power-play attempt to open the scoring on Victor Olofsson’s goal just under nine minutes into the first period

Calvin Pickard got the start in goal for the Oilers.

The Oilers earned a 4-2 win in the series opener on Tuesday.

Vegas finished first in the Pacific Division with a record of 50-22-10 during the regular season, while the Oilers were third at 48-29-5.

Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday.