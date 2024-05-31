The Edmonton Oilers are leading the Dallas Stars 1-0 following the first period in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final from American Airlines Center in Texas.

Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring with a power-play tally at the 14:09 mark. The goal was assisted by Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid, who now has 25 assists over 17 games in the playoffs this spring.

Edmonton had eight shots on net in the first 20 minutes while Dallas had just four.

Stars veteran defenceman Chris Tanev was in the lineup after taking a shot of his right foot during a Game 4 loss on Wednesday.

The winner of Game 5 will takes a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series with Game 6 scheduled for Saturday back in Edmonton.