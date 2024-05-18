The Edmonton Oilers have taken a 3-1 lead over the Vancouver Canucks after the second period in Game 6 of their second round playoff series.

Zach Hyman scored his 10th goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after Connor McDavid found him open in the slot for a clean look on net.

Hyman fired on Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs who deflected the puck up and into the net to make it a 2-1 game. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recorded a secondary assist on the play.

Evan Bouchard followed up shortly after with a goal of his own, blasting a point shot off of the left goalpost and in for his second point of the night.

McDavid and Nugent-Hopkins each recorded helpers on Bouchard’s goal for their second assists of the period.

The Oilers could have added on again as Conor Garland and Dakota Joshua both took penalties in just over a minute, giving Edmonton a 5-on-3 that they did not capitalize on.

The Canucks had a two-man advantage of their own that proved unfruitful, but will start the third period with some time still left on the power play.

Vancouver has recorded just nine shots on net after 40 minutes of play.

In the first period, Dylan Holloway gave the Oilers a lead before Nils Hoglander scored his first of the playoffs to tie up the game.