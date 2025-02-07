Edmonton Oilers star forward Leon Draisaitl scored twice Friday night against the Colorado Avalanche, becoming the first player this season to reach the 40-goal mark.

Draisaitl got Edmonton on the board in the opening period, firing a snap shot home on the power play past Avs goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood. The score tied the game at 1-1, pulling the Oilers even after Nathan MacKinnon opened the scoring on the power play earlier in the frame.

Draisaitl (81) came into Friday two points behind MacKinnon (83) for the league lead.

The 29-year-old German tied the game once again late in the second period, scoring his 40th of the season on a nifty finish from his knees. Draisaitl took a cross-ice feed just inside the right circle and fell getting his initial shot off, but swatted the rebound home with just over a minute left in the period.

The marker put him at the 40 plateau for the fourth straight season and gave him his 83rd point of the season through just 55 games. However, MacKinnon picked up three assists in addition to his early goal, putting him four ahead of Draisaitl in the points race at the end of the night. The Avalanche went on to win 5-4 on a winner from Martin Necas, which MacKinnon assisted on.

Edmonton moved to 34-17-4 with the loss, while Colorado improved to 33-22-2.