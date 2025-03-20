Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl is doubtful to play Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets with an undisclosed injury.

The 29-year-old has yet to miss a game this season.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch says the team is being cautious with Draisaitl and want to make sure he's healthy for the playoffs. He adds that they're going game to game for now.

Draisaitl is first in the NHL in goals this season with 49 and second in points with 101. He is the betting favourite to win the Hart Trophy this season at -250 at FanDuel.

The Cologne, Germany native signed the richest contract in league history on Sept. 4 as he inked an eight-year, $112 million contract extension to remain in Edmonton. The deal pays him $14 million until the 2032-33 season starting in 2025-26.

The Oilers are second in the Pacific Division and sit two points behind the first-place Vegas Golden Knights.