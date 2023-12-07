The Edmonton Oilers loaned defenceman Philip Broberg to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors Thursday as rumours continue to swirl around his future with the team.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland denied a report Tuesday that Broberg's agent, Darrin Ferris, had been granted permission to search for a trade.

Ferris responded to Holland's denial telling TSN's Ryan Rishaug, "This matter reflects both my and my client's frustration with the Oilers. I'm actively collaborating with Ken to address and resolve the issue privately."

The 22-year-old blueliner was out of the team's lineup again for Wednesday's 6-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes, having last played on Nov. 22.

Defenceman Ben Gleason was recalled from the AHL Thursday to take Broberg's spot on the NHL roster.

🔁 #Oilers roster moves 🔁



🔹Defenceman Ben Gleason has been recalled from the @Condors

🔸Defenceman Philip Broberg has been loaned to Bakersfield. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/rDQ3NWzzNS — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 7, 2023

Broberg was selected eighth overall by the Oilers at the 2019 NHL Draft. Since landing in North America for the 2021-22 season, the Swede has struggled to stick with the Oilers permanently, spending stints in the with the Condors in each of the past three seasons.

In 10 games this season with Edmonton, the 22-year-old has zero points while averaging a career-low 10:31 of average time-on-ice. In four AHL games, he has two assists.

In 79 career NHL games with the Oilers, he has two goals and nine assists.