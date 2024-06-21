EDMONTON — Another must-win game awaits the Edmonton Oilers Friday night.

Edmonton is set to host Game 6 against the Florida Panthers looking to stave off elimination once more in the Stanley Cup final.

The Oilers have won two straight to cut the Panthers' series lead to 3-2.

Game 7, if necessary, would be Monday in South Florida.

Edmonton is hoping to become the fifth NHL team to ever come back from an 0-3 deficit to win a series.

The 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team in league history to win a Stanley Cup coming back from such a deficit in the final series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.