EDMONTON - If the Edmonton Oilers replicate their most complete playoff game this season, their coach says they'll be hard to beat.

The Oilers aim to close out their second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, where Edmonton won two road games to kick off the best-of-seven set.

The Oilers can advance to the NHL's Western Conference final for a second straight year. Edmonton reached Game 7 of last year's Stanley Cup final before falling 2-1 to the Florida Panthers.

After giving up a last-second goal to fall 4-3 to the Golden Knights in Game 3 at home, the Oilers were the superior team in most facets of the game in a 3-0 shutout to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

Edmonton played arguably its most complete game in 10 playoff contests for its first shutout.

The Oilers scored first for just the third time and protected that lead for the first time.

Edmonton played its full bench, threw different line combos at the Golden Knights, won the special teams battle, got depth scoring, stayed out of the penalty box over the last 40 minutes and was combative around the Vegas net to produce the first two goals scored by third-line centre Adam Henrique.

"When they play like that, a lot of the time, most of the time, we'll win," Edmonton's head coach Kris Knoblauch said.

"Things can always change. You don't know how the goalies are going to play or the luck, the breaks, the refereeing, the officiating, whatever it is, but if we can play like that on a regular basis, most nights we're going to win."

The Oilers are 16-1 (.941) all-time when leading a series 3-1, and 12-5 (.706) at 2-2.

"There's a lot of benefits of winning that next game," Knoblauch said. "You don't give that opportunity for Vegas to put together a string of wins.

"And then also the ability just to have some downtime. Guys can rest and not add on the bumps and bruises through the playoff season as it goes."

Game 4 is often the swing game in a series, and the Oilers maintained their upper hand by winning it.

"We got a job to do. It's not done, but definitely a better position than it could have been," Oilers defenceman Jake Walman said.

The Golden Knights, who have reached the post-season a seventh time in the team's eight-year history, are 2-7 (.222) all-time when trailing 3-1.

"We have to start better," Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy said. "I don't think there was enough players on their toes ready to go.

"That'll be step one in Game 5. Push the envelope and get to our game quicker."

Oilers captain Connor McDavid's assist on his team's third goal scored by Evander Kane stretched his points and assists streak to eight straight games.

While McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have driven Edmonton's post-season offence with a combined eight goals and 24 assists, the Oilers level up when others contribute.

Minus the dynamic duo's goal production, the Oilers have outscored the opposition 29-22 even-strength this post-season.

"It's important just being able to use everybody in all situations," Knoblauch said.

"For a player, it's easier to get involved in the play or game and just continue on that rather than 'am I going now? Am I sitting here? Is there a long stretch that I'm not playing?'"

Knoblauch deployed McDavid and top goal scorer Draisaitl on different lines Monday, but reunited them on a pair of power-play chances.

While Edmonton didn't convert either to a goal, the penalty kill held the Golden Knights to nothing on three tries in the first period.

"Being able to have those kills with a lead just says, all right, our game's well-rounded right now," Knoblauch said.

Knoblauch threw the trio of Draisaitl, Kasperi Kapanen and Vasily Podkolzin at the Golden Knights top combo of Jack Eichel, Michael Stone and Ivan Barbashev.

"Leon's a very proud guy. He wants to be the best guy on the ice, and if he's got a matchup, not too often Rocket Richard trophy winners, Hart Trophy winners take a challenge of a shutdown role," Knoblauch said. "He bought into that."

Knoblauch said Tuesday that top defenceman Mattias Ekholm, who has yet to appear in the playoffs due to injury, has begun light skating.

The coach hoped Ekholm could play in the conference final if the Oilers advance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2025.