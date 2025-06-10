FORT LAUDERDALE - The Oilers did their best to turn the page.

Edmonton took the ice for practice less than 24 hours after a disastrous 6-1 loss in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final to the Florida Panthers, where the team lost on the scoreboard — and lost their collective discipline and cool — in falling behind 2-1 in the NHL's title series.

The Oilers' parade to the penalty box, along with an inability to connect on the power play, cost them dearly in Monday's infraction-heavy first period.

Edmonton trailed 2-0 through 20 minutes and 4-1 after two before things went off the rails in a fight-filled third.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch wouldn't confirm that Stuart Skinner, who has an .866 save percentage in the best-of-seven series, would start Thursday's Game 4 after allowing five goals on 23 shots before getting the hook for Calvin Pickard.

Edmonton forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who was a game-time decision Monday with an undisclosed injury, missed practice after also skipping Sunday's session.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2025.