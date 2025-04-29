The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings are tied 0-0 after the opening frame of Game 5 of their first-round series on Tuesday.

The Oilers outshot the Kings 19-4 in the first 20 minutes.

Both clubs went 0-for-1 on the power play.

Darcy Kuemper got the start in net for the Kings, while Calvin Pickard got the nod for the Oilers.

The Kings went 48-25-9 to secure second place in the Pacific Division this season, four points above the Oilers, who went 48-29-5.

Los Angeles jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the series before Edmonton replied with two straight victories, including a 4-3 overtime win when the teams last met on Sunday.

Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday in Edmonton.