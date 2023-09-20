Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm is dealing with a minor hip flexor injury and may take a few days before he 'gets going' at training camp, general manager Ken Holland announced on Wednesday.

Holland says Ekholm has a minor hip issue and may be a few days before he gets going. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) September 20, 2023

Ekholm, 33, was acquired from the Nashville Predators prior to the trade deadline last season. In 21 regular-season games with the Oilers, Ekholm scored four goals and assists. The Borlange, Sweden native added one goal and six assists in 12 playoff games as the Oilers were eliminated in the second round by the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman was originally selected in the fourth round (102nd overall) by the Predators in the 2009 NHL Draft. In 740 career regular season games, Ekholm has registered 66 goals and 216 assists.