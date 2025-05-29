Defenceman Mattias Ekholm is expected to be in the Edmonton Oilers' lineup when they take on the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final on Thursday.

Ekholm, 35, had been dealing with an undisclosed injury since March 24. He returned to play one game during a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on April 11 but missed the final three games of the regular season and entire playoffs with the same injury.

The 6-foot-5 left-shot defenceman participated in the Oilers' morning skate on Thursday, skating on the team's top pairing with Evan Bouchard, according to Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Ekholm recorded nine goals and 33 points in 65 games this season while averaging 22:12 of ice time.

He recorded five goals and 10 points in 25 playoff games during the Oilers' run to the Stanley Cup Final last season while averaging 21:58 of ice time.

Edmonton holds a 3-1 series advantage over the Stars entering Thursday's game with the opportunity to clinch the Clarence Campbell Bowl and secure their spot in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Florida Panthers await the winner between the Oilers and Stars in the final and if the Oilers come out with the victory it will be the first repeat of a Stanley Cup Final since the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins battled in 2008 and 2009.

If Dallas wins Game 5, the series will shift to Rogers Place in Edmonton for Game 6 on Saturday.