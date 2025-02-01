Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm was not in the lineup on Saturday when his team took on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ekholm, 34, had previously missed Friday's practice with an illness.

The 6-foot-5 left-shot defenceman last appeared during the Oilers' 3-2 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday recording a shot and two penalty minutes in 22:55 of ice time.

Ekholm had played every game this season up to this point, recording seven goals and 22 points while averaging 22:45 of ice time.

Drafted 102nd overall by the Nashville Predators in 2009, Ekholm has 84 goals and 349 points in 870 career games split between the Predators and Oilers.