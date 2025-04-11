Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm and forward Zach Hyman each left Friday night's win over the San Jose Sharks early and did not return.

The team did not reveal the reason for either departure.

Ekholm, who was making his return Friday from an undisclosed injury that had kept him out since March 26, took two shifts and fell twice in the opening period. The veteran blueliner had his skates looked at but eventually left the game after skating briefly during a whistle.

Ekholm played just 1:30 before departing. The 34-year-old had missed seven straight games and 13 of Edmonton's previous 17 matchups. He has nine goals and 24 assists for 33 points in 64 games this season with the Oilers, his third with the organization.

Hyman played 7:14, tallying two shots on goal before heading off. He has 27 goals and 14 assists for 41 points in 72 games so far this season, his fourth with the team.

The Oilers officially clinched a playoff spot for the sixth straight season with Friday's 4-2 win. They have three games left to go in the regular season.