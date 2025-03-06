TSN's Ryan Rishaug believes the Edmonton Oilers may be able to dip into Evander Kane's cap space ahead of the trade deadline as a return appears far from imminent for the injured winger.

The Oilers have dipped slightly into the $5.125 million freed by having Kane on long-term injured reserve, but still have $3.7 million of it available.

"My understanding is Kane hasn’t put back to back days of intense workouts together, and as the deadline draws near it’s perhaps becoming more apparent that a return at playoff time is more likely," Rishaug wrote on X Thursday. "With that said they’ll be careful here, but my sense is we could see them with more space to work with than previously thought."

Kane remains on long-term injured reserve and has yet to play this season after undergoing two separate surgeries, but the team cannot use that cap space unless he's sure to remain out until the playoffs.

Kane's full no-move clause shifted to a 16-team no-trade list on March 1. The 33-year-old winger posted 24 goals and 44 points in 77 games last season, adding four goals and eight points in 20 playoff games during Edmonton's run to the Stanley Cup Final. Kane remains signed through next season.

The Oilers added forwards Trent Frederic and Max Jones in a deal with the Boston Bruins earlier this week. While Frederic remains sidelined with an upper-body injury, Jones will make his team debut on Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens.