Two years still remain before NHL players return to the Olympic stage in Milan, but TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button took his best shot at projecting Team Canada's roster for the 2026 Games on Monday.

Button sees Canada keeping chemistry in place on the top line, putting Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman on teammate Connor McDavid's left wing, with Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart at right wing.

Hyman has 37 goals and 56 points in 54 games this season to sit fourth in the Rocket Richard race, while Reinhart is second – still well back of American star Auston Matthews – with 39 goals and 67 points in 58 games. McDavid is third in NHL scoring with 21 goals and 89 points in 53 games as he tries to chase down a sixth Art Ross Trophy.

Nathan MacKinnon, currently second in the Art Ross race with 96 points in 59 games, centres the second line on Button's projected roster between Panthers winger Carter Verhaeghe and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point.

Button expects Sidney Crosby to serve as Canada's captain on the Olympic stage for the second time in his career in 2026. He sees Crosby, who won gold at Vancouver 2010 as an alternate captain and captained Canada to gold at Sochi 2014, to skate with long-time international linemate Brad Marchand and Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny.

On the fourth line, Button sees a youth movement with Mitch Marner, 26, serving as a veteran presence on a line with 2023 first-overall pick Connor Bedard and Los Angeles Kings' forward Quinton Byfield.

Completing the forward group as extra skaters are Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki and New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal.

BEST ON BEST: We're two years away from the 2026 Olympic hockey tournament but it's never too early to project what Canada's 🇨🇦 roster could look like.@CraigJButton projects the squad he envisions representing Canada and who will lead as captain: https://t.co/Ifw7s7bCqL pic.twitter.com/nnqFom0OOE — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 26, 2024

Button projects a largely youthful defence group for Team Canada, led by an all-Colorado Avalanche top pairing of Devon Toews and Cale Makar. Vegas Golden Knights blueliner Shea Theodore aligns with Noah Dobson of the Islanders on the second pair, ahead of veterans Josh Morrissey of Winnipeg Jets and MacKenzie Weegar of the Calgary Flames on the third pair.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly and Oilers' budding talent Evan Bouchard are the extras on the back end of Button's projection.

Goaltending continues to be a question mark for Canada with Button noting the position is "at very least a real significant concern." Given their Stanley Cup pedigree, Button sees Adin Hill and Jordan Binnington competing for the net in Milan, with Stuart Skinner of the Oilers serving as the third option. Button has Hill, who won the Stanley Cup last spring and has a 14-5-2 record with Vegas this season, as his projected starter.

Button's full projected 2026 Team Canada roster:

Zach Hyman - Connor McDavid - Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe - Nathan MacKinnon - Brayden Point

Brad Marchand - Sidney Crosby (C) - Travis Konecny

Quinton Byfield - Connor Bedard - Mitchell Marner

Nick Suzuki, Mathew Barzal

Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Shea Theodore - Noah Dobson

Josh Morrissey - MacKenzie Weegar

Morgan Rielly, Evan Bouchard

Adin Hill

Jordan Binnington

Stuart Skinner

