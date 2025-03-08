The Edmonton Oilers tried make a big splash prior to Friday's trade deadline and were in talks with the Carolina Hurricanes in an attempt to trade for star forward Mikko Rantanen, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Rantanen had interest in coming to Edmonton and talks on an extension were progressing, reportedly for more money than the eight-year, $96 million extension he agreed to following his trade to the Dallas Stars.

A deal could not be reached as Edmonton did not have the trade assets the Hurricanes were looking for.

The Stars acquired Rantanen, 28, on Friday from the Hurricanes in exchange for forward Logan Stankoven, 2026 first- and third-round picks, a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 first-round selection.

As part of the trade, the Stars signed Rantanen to an eight-year, $96 million offer, carrying a cap hit of $12 million with a full no-move clause through the 2032-33 season.

Rantanen had two goals and six points in 13 games with Carolina after posting 25 goals and 64 points in 49 games with the Avalanche prior to the trade.

The Hurricanes originally added Rantanen in January, trading forwards Martin Necas and Jack Drury as well as a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round selection to the Avalanche.

The Oilers did not come away from the deadline empty-handed, acquiring defenceman Jake Walman, who was on the ice for practice Saturday morning as the Oilers prepare to face Rantanen and the Stars tonight. The Toronto native was acquired just before the trade deadline from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Carl Berglund and a 2026 first-round pick.

The 29-year-old scored six goals and 26 assists for a career-high 32 points in 50 games for San Jose this season.