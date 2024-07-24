The Edmonton Oilers have hired former Chicago Blackhawks executive Stan Bowman as the team's new general manager and executive vice president of hockey operations.

The announcement comes exactly two weeks after Bowman, Joel Quenneville and Al MacIsaac all became eligible to sign contracts with NHL teams on July 10 after a more than two years out of the league as fallout for their roles Chicago Blackhawks alleged sexual assault scandal. Their reinstatement was announced by commissioner Gary Bettman on July 1.

“I am excited and pleased to be welcoming Stan to the Edmonton Oilers,” Jeff Jackson, Oilers CEO of Hockey Operations said in a team release. “I believe his vast experience and proven success in this role, together with the important work he has done in his time away from the game, fits our goal of being best in class when it comes to all facets of our organization. Through our many conversations, we share a common vision of where we are as a team and what is required to achieve another Stanley Cup title.”

Bowman, Quenneville and MacIsaac have been out of the league since 2021 after specifics were revealed about how the Chicago Blackhawks mishandled allegations that a player was sexually abused by an assistant coach in 2010 during the team’s run to the Stanley Cup that season.

Though they were never formally suspended by the league, Bettman had stated he would need to clear any of them to return.

“For more than the last two and a half years, these individuals have been ineligible to work for any NHL team as a result of their inadequate response upon being informed in 2010 of allegations that Blackhawks’ player Kyle Beach had been assaulted by the club’s video coach,” the league said on July 1, “While it is clear that, at the time, their responses were unacceptable, each of these three individuals ... has acknowledged that and used his time away from the game to engage in activities which not only demonstrate sincere remorse for what happened, but also evidence greater awareness of the responsibilities that all NHL personnel have, particularly personnel who are in positions of leadership.”

The 51-year-old Bowman resigned from his role of president of hockey operations with the Blackhawks in the fall of 2021, with Quenneville resigning as head coach of the Florida Panthers at the same time.

Bowman was Chicago's general manager when the alleged abuse occurred, while Quenneville was the team's head coach. MacIsaac was a top executive with the Blackhawks and held a role with the franchise from 2000-2021. The Blackhawks won three Stanley Cups during Bowman's tenure as general manager.

The Oilers mutually parted ways with general manager Ken Holland after reaching the Stanley Cup Final this season. The 68-year-old over saw a team that went 220-121-32 during his five-year tenure that saw four playoff appearances.