Oilers off until Monday as NHL unveils first-round schedule
The Edmonton Oilers will have until Monday to rest up for their first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings as the NHL revealed the full first-round schedule Friday.
The Oilers matchup against the Kings was locked in Thursday as Los Angeles picked up a win over the Chicago Blackhawks and the Vegas Golden Knights lost to the Anaheim Ducks.
The league had previously announced that the Toronto Maple Leafs would open their series against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. The Winnipeg Jets will begin their series against the Colorado Avalanche Sunday, just ahead of the Vancouver Canucks making their return to the postseason against the Nashville Predators.
The Carolina Hurricanes will host the New York Islanders in the first game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday afternoon.
The full schedule is as follows:
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Florida Panthers (1A) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (WC1)
Game 1: Lightning at Panthers -- Sunday 12:30 p.m. ET
Game 2: Lightning at Panthers -- April 23, 7:30 p.m. ET
Game 3: Panthers at Lightning -- April 25, 7 p.m. ET
Game 4: Panthers at Lightning -- April 27, 5 p.m. ET
Game 5: Lightning at Panthers -- April 29, TBD
Game 6: Panthers at Lightning -- May 1, TBD
Game 7: Lightning at Panthers -- May 4, TBD
Boston Bruins (2A) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (3A)
Game 1: Maple Leafs at Bruins -- Saturday 8 p.m. ET
Game 2: Maple Leafs at Bruins -- April 22, 7 p.m. ET
Game 3: Bruins at Maple Leafs -- April 24, 7 p.m. ET
Game 4: Bruins at Maple Leafs -- April 27, 8 p.m. ET
Game 5: Maple Leafs at Bruins -- April 30, TBD
Game 6: Bruins at Maple Leafs -- May 2, TBD
Game 7: Maple Leafs at Bruins -- May 4, TBD
New York Rangers (1M) vs. Washington Capitals (WC2)
Game 1: Capitals at Rangers -- Sunday, 3 p.m. ET
Game 2: Capitals at Rangers -- April 23, 7 p.m. ET
Game 3: Rangers at Capitals -- April 26, 7 p.m. ET
Game 4: Rangers at Capitals -- April 28, 8 p.m. ET
Game 5: Capitals at Rangers -- May 1, TBD
Game 6: Rangers at Capitals -- May 3, TBD
Game 7: Capitals at Rangers -- May 5, TBD
Carolina Hurricanes (2M) vs. New York Islanders (3M)
Game 1: Islanders at Hurricanes -- Saturday, 5 p.m. ET
Game 2: Islanders at Hurricanes -- April 22, 7:30 p.m. ET
Game 3: Hurricanes at Islanders -- April 25, 7:30 p.m. ET
Game 4: Hurricanes at Islanders -- April 27, 2 p.m. ET
Game 5: Islanders at Hurricanes -- April 30, TBD
Game 6: Hurricanes at Islanders -- May 2, TBD
Game 7: Islanders at Hurricanes -- May 4, TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Dallas Stars (1C) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (WC2)
Game 1: Golden Knights at Stars -- April 22, 9:30 p.m. ET
Game 2: Golden Knights at Stars -- April 24, 9:30 p.m. ET
Game 3: Stars at Golden Knights -- April 27, 10:30 p.m. ET
Game 4: Stars at Golden Knights -- April 29, TBD
Game 5: Golden Knights at Stars -- May 1, TBD
Game 6: Stars at Golden Knights -- May 3, TBD
Game 7: Golden Knights at Stars -- May 5, TBD
Winnipeg Jets (2C) vs. Colorado Avalanche (3C)
Game 1: Avalanche at Jets -- Sunday, 7 p.m. ET
Game 2: Avalanche at Jets -- April 23, 9:30 p.m. ET
Game 3: Jets at Avalanche -- April 26, 10 p.m. ET
Game 4: Jets at Avalanche -- April 28, 2:30 p.m. ET
Game 5: Avalanche at Jets -- April 30, TBD
Game 6: Jets at Avalanche -- May 2, TBD
Game 7: Avalanche at Jets -- May 4, TBD
Vancouver Canucks (1P) vs. Nashville Predators (WC1)
Game 1: Predators at Canucks -- Sunday, 10 p.m. ET
Game 2: Predators at Canucks -- April 23, 10 p.m. ET
Game 3: Canucks at Predators -- April 26, 7:30 p.m. ET
Game 4: Canucks at Predators -- April 28, 5 p.m. ET
Game 5: Predators at Canucks -- April 30, TBD
Game 6: Canucks at Predators -- May 3, TBD
Game 7: Predators at Canucks -- May 5, TBD
Edmonton Oilers (2P) vs. Los Angeles Kings (3P)
Game 1: Kings at Oilers -- April 22, 10 p.m. ET
Game 2: Kings at Oilers -- April 24, 10 p.m. ET
Game 3: Oilers at Kings -- April 26, 10:30 p.m. ET
Game 4: Oilers at Kings -- April 28, 10:30 p.m. ET
Game 5: Kings at Oilers -- May 1, TBD
Game 6: Oilers at Kings -- May 3, TBD
Game 7: Kings at Oilers -- May 5, TBD