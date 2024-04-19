The Edmonton Oilers will have until Monday to rest up for their first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings as the NHL revealed the full first-round schedule Friday.

The Oilers matchup against the Kings was locked in Thursday as Los Angeles picked up a win over the Chicago Blackhawks and the Vegas Golden Knights lost to the Anaheim Ducks.

The league had previously announced that the Toronto Maple Leafs would open their series against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. The Winnipeg Jets will begin their series against the Colorado Avalanche Sunday, just ahead of the Vancouver Canucks making their return to the postseason against the Nashville Predators.

The Carolina Hurricanes will host the New York Islanders in the first game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday afternoon.

The full schedule is as follows:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Game 1: Lightning at Panthers -- Sunday 12:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Lightning at Panthers -- April 23, 7:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Panthers at Lightning -- April 25, 7 p.m. ET

Game 4: Panthers at Lightning -- April 27, 5 p.m. ET

Game 5: Lightning at Panthers -- April 29, TBD

Game 6: Panthers at Lightning -- May 1, TBD

Game 7: Lightning at Panthers -- May 4, TBD

Game 1: Maple Leafs at Bruins -- Saturday 8 p.m. ET

Game 2: Maple Leafs at Bruins -- April 22, 7 p.m. ET

Game 3: Bruins at Maple Leafs -- April 24, 7 p.m. ET

Game 4: Bruins at Maple Leafs -- April 27, 8 p.m. ET

Game 5: Maple Leafs at Bruins -- April 30, TBD

Game 6: Bruins at Maple Leafs -- May 2, TBD

Game 7: Maple Leafs at Bruins -- May 4, TBD

Game 1: Capitals at Rangers -- Sunday, 3 p.m. ET

Game 2: Capitals at Rangers -- April 23, 7 p.m. ET

Game 3: Rangers at Capitals -- April 26, 7 p.m. ET

Game 4: Rangers at Capitals -- April 28, 8 p.m. ET

Game 5: Capitals at Rangers -- May 1, TBD

Game 6: Rangers at Capitals -- May 3, TBD

Game 7: Capitals at Rangers -- May 5, TBD

Game 1: Islanders at Hurricanes -- Saturday, 5 p.m. ET

Game 2: Islanders at Hurricanes -- April 22, 7:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Hurricanes at Islanders -- April 25, 7:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: Hurricanes at Islanders -- April 27, 2 p.m. ET

Game 5: Islanders at Hurricanes -- April 30, TBD

Game 6: Hurricanes at Islanders -- May 2, TBD

Game 7: Islanders at Hurricanes -- May 4, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Game 1: Golden Knights at Stars -- April 22, 9:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Golden Knights at Stars -- April 24, 9:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Stars at Golden Knights -- April 27, 10:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: Stars at Golden Knights -- April 29, TBD

Game 5: Golden Knights at Stars -- May 1, TBD

Game 6: Stars at Golden Knights -- May 3, TBD

Game 7: Golden Knights at Stars -- May 5, TBD

Game 1: Avalanche at Jets -- Sunday, 7 p.m. ET

Game 2: Avalanche at Jets -- April 23, 9:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Jets at Avalanche -- April 26, 10 p.m. ET

Game 4: Jets at Avalanche -- April 28, 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 5: Avalanche at Jets -- April 30, TBD

Game 6: Jets at Avalanche -- May 2, TBD

Game 7: Avalanche at Jets -- May 4, TBD



Game 1: Predators at Canucks -- Sunday, 10 p.m. ET

Game 2: Predators at Canucks -- April 23, 10 p.m. ET

Game 3: Canucks at Predators -- April 26, 7:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: Canucks at Predators -- April 28, 5 p.m. ET

Game 5: Predators at Canucks -- April 30, TBD

Game 6: Canucks at Predators -- May 3, TBD

Game 7: Predators at Canucks -- May 5, TBD

Game 1: Kings at Oilers -- April 22, 10 p.m. ET

Game 2: Kings at Oilers -- April 24, 10 p.m. ET

Game 3: Oilers at Kings -- April 26, 10:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: Oilers at Kings -- April 28, 10:30 p.m. ET

Game 5: Kings at Oilers -- May 1, TBD

Game 6: Oilers at Kings -- May 3, TBD

Game 7: Kings at Oilers -- May 5, TBD