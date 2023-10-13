Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Oilers placed defenceman Markus Niemelainen on waivers.

The 25-year-old native of Finland didn't record a point over 23 games with the Oilers in 2022-23, adding two goals and five assists over 30 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Niemelainen had a single assist over 20 games during his rookie season with the Oilers in 2021-22.

Defenceman Zach Werenski has been placed on the injured reserve after suffering a quad contusion during Thursday's season opening loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Werenski will likely miss 1-2 weeks with the injury.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jackets recalled defenceman David Jiricek from the AHL.

Werenski, 26, sustained the injury when Garnet Hathaway hit him in a knee-on-knee collision while trying to navigate from behind the Blue Jackets net in the second period.

Werenski was limited to only 13 games last season after suffering a torn labrum and separated shoulder against the Flyers in November of 2022.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman recorded three goals and eight points in those 13 games.

Werenski was drafted eighth overall by the Blue Jackets in 2015 and has 79 goals and 245 points in 416 career games.

Despite being considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury, Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall skated alone in Montreal on Friday as his team prepares to take on the Canadiens on Saturday.

The 31-year-old suffered the injury during Wednesday's loss to the Boston Bruins.

The veteran winger took a hit from Bruins defenceman Brandon Carlo early in the second period near centre ice. He was slow to get up and went to the dressing room and although he did return for one shift later in the frame, Chicago's training staff shut him down for the night afterward.

Forward Zack MacEwen, who suffered an upper-body injury during Ottawa's final preseason game, skated with the Sens on Friday and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matinee against the Flyers.

Goalies Anton Forsberg and Joonas Korpisalo will split Ottawa's games against the Flyers and Lightning this weekend.

Forsberg and Korpisalo will split the starts this weekend #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) October 13, 2023

Senators' Practice Lines

F

Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux

Joseph-Greig-Tarasenko

Kubalik-Chartier-Batherson

Kelly-Kastelic-MacEwen

D

Chychrun-Chabot

Sanderson-Zub

Brannstrom-Hamonic

G

Forsberg

Korpisalo

Head coach Sheldon Keefe told the media that Ilya Samsonov will get the start in net for Saturday's home game against the Minnesota Wild.

Maple Leafs' Practice Lines

F

Bertuzzi - Matthews - Marner

Domi - Tavares - Nylander

Knies - Minten - Jarnkrok

Gregor - Kampf - Reaves

D

Rielly - Brodie

McCabe - Klingberg

Giordano - Liljegren

G

Samsonov

Woll