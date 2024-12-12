The Edmonton Oilers have placed defenceman Travis Dermott on waivers Thursday.

Dermott has zero points in 10 appearances with Edmonton this season while averaging 13:05 minutes of ice time. The move comes one day after the Oilers claimed defenceman Alec Regula off waivers from the Boston Bruins.

The 27-year-old signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Oilers after participating in training camp on a PTO.

A second-round pick (34th overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2015 NHL Draft, Dermott helped the AHL's Toronto Marlies win the Calder Cup.

In 339 career NHL games, the Newmarket, Ont. native has 16 goals and 62 points split between the Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, Arizona Coyotes and Oilers.



Jets place Nikkanen on unconditional waivers

The Winnipeg Jets have placed forward Henrik Nikkanen on unconditional waivers for the purposes of terminating his contract.

Nikkanen, 23, has one goal and four points in 13 games with the AHL's Manitoba Moose this season, his third with the team.

He was drafted in the fourth round (113th overall) by Winnipeg in 2019.