The Edmonton Oilers announced a pair of roster moves Sunday, placing forward Derek Ryan on waivers and loaning defenceman Josh Brown to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.

Ryan, who last played on Jan. 11, has registered one goal and four helpers in 33 games for the Oilers this season.

Brown, 30, has tallied one assist in eight games in 2024-25. The London, Ont., native joined the Oilers on a three-year contract with an average annual value of $1 million in July of 2024.

The Oilers fell 3-2 to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday and are preparing to face the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, followed by a rematch with the Canucks on Thursday.

Edmonton is also awaiting word on possible discipline for centre Connor McDavid after NHL Player Safety said Sunday that he will have a hearing for cross-checking late in the loss to the Canucks.

The Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights are currently tied for first in the Pacific Division with 61 points.