The Edmonton Oilers placed forwards Drake Caggiula and Greg McKegg on waivers Saturday for the purpose of assignment to the team's American Hockey League affiliate.

Caggiula, 29, has 46 goals and 45 assists in 282 regular-season games with the Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Pickering, Ont., native is known for leading the University of North Dakota to the NCAA championship in 2016.

McKegg, 31, from St. Thomas, Ont, has tallied 21 goals and 18 assists in 233 career games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes, Boston Bruins and New York Rangers.

Edmonton also released defenceman Alex Peters, 27, from his professional tryout. The Blyth, Ont., native will report to the Bakersfield Condors.

Goaltender Olivier Rodrigue, forward Carter Savoie and defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer have also been loaned to Bakersfield, the team said.

The San Jose Sharks claimed defenceman Ty Emberson off waivers from the New York Rangers and all other players waived Friday have cleared.

In other Saturday waivers news, the Montreal Canadiens have waived forwards Lucas Condotta and Mitchell Stephens as well as defencemen Nicolas Beaudin and Brady Keeper while the Ottawa Senators have placed defencemen Dillon Heatherington and Lassi Thomson and forwards Josh Currie and Garret Pilon on waivers.

Other players placed on waivers Saturday are Buffalo's Justin Richards, Devin Cooley and Dustin Tokarski, Nashville's Anthony Angello, Kevin Gravel, Troy Grosenick and Jordan Gross, New York Rangers' Jake Leschyshyn, and Vegas' Byron Froese, Mason Geertsen, Dysin Mayo, Gage Quinney, Sheldon Rempal and Jonas Rondbjerg.

