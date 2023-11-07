The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Jack Campbell on waivers Tuesday.

Campbell, 31, has a 1-4-0 record this season with a .873 save percentage and a 4.50 goals-against average.

He did not play in the team's 6-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks Monday, though Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft addressed criticism directed at both Campbell and Stuart Skinner post-game

“Our goaltenders wear the same jerseys as the rest of the team,” Woodcroft said. “Are there moments that our goaltenders can be better? Yeah, there are.”

Skinner has not fared better this season, owning a 1-4-1 record with a .856 save percentage and a 3.99 goals-against average.

The Oilers sit second-last in the NHL this season with a 2-8-1 record. Only the San Jose Sharks, who the Oilers will face Thursday, have fewer points this season.

No trade imminent for Oilers?

TSN Oilers Reporter Ryan Rishaug believes there is no trade imminent on the goaltending front for the Oilers.

Rishaug instead believes Calvin Pickard is likely to be recalled by Edmonton in an effort to shake things up for the struggling team.

My sense is there isn’t a trade imminent on the goaltending front. We’ll likely see a recall from the minors - an effort to shake things up. Pickard has solid NHL experience and good numbers this season. We’ll see. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) November 7, 2023

Pickard, 31, is 2-2 with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors this season with a .939 save percentage and a 2.03 GAA. He last played in the NHL with the Detroit Red Wings in 2021-22, going 1-1 in three appearances.

In 116 career NHL games, Pickard has a 35-54-10 record with a .903 save percentage and a 3.03 GAA.

Campbell remains signed through 2026-27

Campbell is in the second season of a five-year, $25 million contract signed with the Oilers as a free agent in 2022. The Oilers will save $1.15 million of his $5 million cap hit should Campbell clear waivers and be assigned to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

He posted a 21-9-4 record last season despite a .888 save percentage and a 3.41 goals-against average. In his previous two seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Campbell had a .914 save percentage in 2021-22 and a .921 save percentage in 2020-21.

The Port Huron, Mich., native was selected in the first round of the 2010 draft by the Dallas Stars. He found a full-time role with the Los Angeles Kings in 2018-19 before being traded to the Maple Leafs at the 2020 trade deadline.