The Edmonton Oilers have placed goaltender Jack Campbell on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout, it was announced Sunday afternoon.

This comes after the Oilers signed backup goaltender Calvin Pickard to a two-year, $2 million deal earlier this week.

"The Oilers have had some talks on moving Campbell to get off his contract and if they don't, the buy out window closes on Sunday, and they're willing to use it," said TSN Hockey insider Chris Johnston on Friday.

A buyout saves the Oilers $3.9 million on their cap next season, $2.7 million in 2025-26, and $2.4 million during the 2026-27 campaign. The Oilers would then take a cap hit of $1.5 million the following three seasons.

Campbell signed a five-year, $25 million contract with Edmonton in the summer of 2022 and has struggled in two seasons. After posting a .888 save percentage and 3.41 goals-against average in 2022-23, Campbell had a .873 stop rate with a .450 GAA in five NHL games. He spent the majority of the season with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, putting up a .918 save percentage and 2.63 GAA.