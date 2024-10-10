The Edmonton Oilers placed Raphael Lavoie on waivers Thursday, marking the third time he's been on waivers since Sunday.

The Oilers claimed Lavoie back from the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, but he did not see any ice time in their disastrous 6-0 defeat in their season opener. Lavoie was claimed by the Golden Knights on Monday before being put back on waivers the next day.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports the 24-year-old still needs to clear waivers to eligible for the Oilers to send him down to the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL.

Lavoie has played seven career NHL games with the Oilers, and has not registered a point in the NHL. He scored 28 goals in 66 games with Bakersfield last season.



Canadiens, Jets make roster moves

Defenceman Gustav Lindstrom cleared waivers and was loaned to the Laval Rocket, the Montreal Canadiens announced on Thursday.

Lindstrom recorded six assists in 32 games with the Anaheim Ducks last season.

The Winnipeg Jets placed Kaapo Kahkonen on waivers, and TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston indicates that this likely makes Connor Hellebuyck and Eric Comrie their choices for the goaltending pair for the season.

Kahkonen has played in 139 NHL games over his eight years in the NHL - he made six appearances with the San Jose Sharks last season.