Stuart Skinner was pulled from the Edmonton Oilers net after two periods in Game 3, after he allowed four goals on 15 shots.

Calvin Pickard started the third period in goal for the Oilers, who opened the frame trailing the Vancouver Canucks 4-2.

Skinner has been the only goaltender through the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Oilers to this point, having allowed 21 goals on 188 shots through his first seven starts for a 2.96 goals against average and an .888 save percentage.

He recorded a shutout against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4 of that series.

Skinner allowed three goals in the first period - one on the power play to Elias Lindholm, and a pair at even strength to Brock Boeser. He allowed a fourth goal near the end of the second frame to Lindholm once more.

Pickard played in 23 games in the regular season for Edmonton, and this game marks his first experience in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He finished the regular season with a 12-7-1 record with a 2.45 GAA and a .909 save percentage.