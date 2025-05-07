Zach Hyman scored the winner with less than four minutes to go in the third period as the Edmonton Oilers rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

Corey Perry and Leon Draisaitl scored to bring the Oilers back from a 2-0 deficit and Connor Brown scored the insurance marker on a breakaway with under two minutes to go to seal the win.

Calvin Pickard earned his fifth-consecutive win, making 14 stops in the victory.

Vegas opened the scoring just 2:13 into the game on the power play. With Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the box on a double minor for high-sticking on Tomas Hertl, Shea Theodore’s point shot got deflected twice on the way to the net as Mark Stone got the last touch to get the puck past Calvin Pickard for the 1-0 lead.

Stone gave the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead halfway through the period as he picked up a pass from Jack Eichel to walk in and beat Pickard.

The Oilers got on the board with three and a half minutes to go as Perry took a pass from Connor McDavid and scored past goaltender Adin Hill to cut the lead in half.

Edmonton tied the game early in the third period when Draisaitl went behind the net and banked the puck off Adin Hill and in to even the score.

Vegas defenceman Alex Pietrangelo was announced out for tonight prior to the game due to illness.

Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday night in Las Vegas.