The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Mattias Janmark to a three-year, $4.35 million deal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun. It carries an annual cap hit of $1.45 million.

Janmark, 31, recorded four goals and 12 points in 71 games with the Edmonton Oilers last season. He added four goals and eight points during the Oilers’ run to the Stanley Cup Final before they were eliminated by the Florida Panthers.

The 6-foot-2 centre is coming off a one-year, $1 million deal he signed with the Oilers in June of 2023.

Drafted 79th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 2013, Janmark has 80 goals and 195 points in 557 career games split between the Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks, Vegas Golden Knights, and Oilers.

The Danderyd, Sweden, native represented his country at the 2018 World Championship in Denmark, recording four goals and 10 points in a gold-medal finish.