The Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Raphael Lavoie on a one-year, two-way contract on Monday.

The deal will carry an average annual value of $775,000 for Lavoie, who was a restricted free agent.

The 23-year-old centre went without a point in seven games with the Oilers this past season. He had 28 goals and 50 points 66 AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors.

Lavoie was selected by the Oilers in the second round of the 2019 draft.