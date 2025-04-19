The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ty Emberson to a two-year, $2.6 million extension, it was announced Saturday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $1.3 million. He was scheduled to become a restricted free agent this summer.

The 24-year-old blueliner played 76 games for the Oilers during the regular season, tallying two goals and 11 assists for 13 points.

He was acquired this past summer from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and defenceman Cody Ceci.

A native of Eau Claire, Wis., Emberson had one goal and nine assists for 10 points in 30 games with the Sharks last season.

The Oilers will open their playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings Monday evening in L.A.