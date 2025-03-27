EDMONTON - The Edmonton Oilers have recalled goaltender Olivier Rodrigue from the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, the NHL team announced Thursday.

The move comes after starting goaltender Stuart Skinner sustained an injury in the third period of Edmonton's 4-3 loss to visiting Dallas on Wednesday.

Skinner collided with Dallas forward Mikko Rantanen and laid on the ice before skating to the dressing room unassisted.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said after the game that Skinner would not travel with the team for its upcoming road trip, which was set to begin Thursday night in Seattle.

Skinner's injury comes with the Oilers already missing superstar forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl with lower-body injuries.

Rodrigue, who will back up Calvin Pickard in goal, has an 18-15-7 record with a 3.05 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage in 40 games with the Bakersfield Condors this season.

The Oilers lent forward Derek Ryan to Bakersfield in a corresponding move.

Edmonton (41-25-5) entered the game in third place in the Pacific Division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2025.