The Edmonton Oilers recalled Ryan Fanti as an emergency backup goalie on Monday ahead of Game 1 of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings.

The 24-year-old netminder spent this season with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets, posting a 9-6-2 record with a .915 save percentage and a 2.75 goals-against average. He has never appeared in an NHL game.

The Oilers did not announce an injury to either goaltender Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard. Skinner started the team's final game of the regular season last week, making nine saves of 13 shots before being pulled after the first period. Pickard stopped 13 of 14 shots in relief during the 5-1 loss.

More details to follow.