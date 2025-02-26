EDMONTON - Travis Dermott is back with the Edmonton Oilers.

The club plucked the defenceman off waivers from the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday after having him claimed earlier this season.

The 28-year-old attended Edmonton's training camp on a professional tryout contract before inking a deal for the 2024-25 campaign at US$775,000 in October.

Dermott had zero points and two penalty minutes in 10 games with the Oilers before getting scooped up by the Wild off waivers Dec. 13.

The Newmarket, Ont., product played nine games with Minnesota before going back on waivers Tuesday.

Dermott, a left-shot blueliner, was selected 34th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs at the NHL 2015 and has 62 points (16 goals, 42 assists) in 348 regular-season games with five teams. He's added five points (two goals, three assists) in 22 playoff contests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.